Sikh student at North Carolina detained for wearing Kirpan, US University apologises

Guwahati, Sep 26: A Sikh student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the USA was detained on campus for wearing a Kirpan, an integral part of the Sikh religion. The university later issued an apology after it created uproar on social media.

The Chancellor of the University, Sharon Gaber in a message, said that as per the State law and University policy prohibit the possession of a knife or other edged instruments on campus, but The University will use this as a learning opportunity by engaging in constructive dialogue with Sikh students and employees.

"UNC Charlotte dispatch received a 911 call reporting someone with a knife in the building. Police officers responded to the scene and engaged the individual in question. During this interaction, the individual was placed in handcuffs while officers took possession of the object. The handcuffs were removed after the object was retrieved. Further investigation showed the item was a kirpan, an article of faith in Sikhism," Gaber said in a message to the campus community posted on the university's website, UNCC.edu.

"We want every Niner to feel welcomed, supported and safe. We apologise that is not what this young man felt in our union yesterday. We are committed to ensuring it doesn't happen again," the message said.

The incident which took place on Thursday came to light after the student posted about it on Twitter. The video which has garnered more than 3.3 million views, shows how the police had handcuffed him for refusing to let the officer remove his Kirpan from the miyaan.

I wasn't going to post this, but I don't think I will receive any support from @unccharlotte . I was told someone called 911 and reported me, and I got cuffed for "resisting" because I refused to let the officer take my kirpan out of the miyaan. @CLTNinerNews pic.twitter.com/Vk9b0Tspvm — امآن وڑائچ (@thatsamaan) September 23, 2022

The video enraged the Sikh community and several social media users reacted sharply to incident and termed it as an 'unfortunate' incident.

The Kirpaan is one of the five symbols of the Khalsa: the keshor long hair and beard, Kangha, a comb in the kesh to keep it tidy as against the recluses who kept it matted in token of their having renounced the world, Kara, a steel bracelet, Kachch, short breeches, and Kirpan, a sword, according to the website of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Soon after, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter to condemned the discriminatory attitude of the University authorities towards Sikh students

"Despite numerous global campaigns to create awareness about Sikh Kakars, it's disheartening to see the Campus Police at University of North Carolina detain a Sikh youth for his Kirpan. I condemn the discriminatory attitude of University authorities towards Sikh students," Sirsa tweeted





We demand an apology from Campus Police & Univ Admn at @unccharlotte that detained a Sikh youth for his Kirpan, a quintessential part of Sikh Kakars. We are in constant touch with @IndianEmbassyUS and @MEAIndia to ensure the Amritdhari student is released with due respect. https://t.co/KWp6U7fAUp pic.twitter.com/KxPqqjoTwF — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 24, 2022





