'Should be strongly condemned': India slams attack on Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka

New Delhi, Feb 7: India on Thursday expressed anguish over the vandalism of the residence of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and said the "act of vandalism" should be strongly condemned. In response to media queries regarding the vandalism of Rahman's residence, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said, "It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025."

"All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," he added. The MEA in India expressed deep concern over the attack, highlighting the historical and cultural importance of the residence. India called for the perpetrators to be held accountable and stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

On Wednesday, a mob vandalised the residence of Rahman in Dhaka, Dhaka Tribune reported. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house. The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, Dhaka Tribune reported. Local media linked the protest to an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Social media posts had earlier called for a "Bulldozer Procession" towards Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's residence located at Dhanmondi-32 if Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. By 10.45 pm (local time), an excavator had been brought to demolish the house. Protestors, who arrived in a rally around 8 p.m., forced their way in, breaking into the main gate before proceeding to vandalise the property. According to a Dhaka Tribune report, many protestors reportedly climbed to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damaged sections of the historic house.

On Thursday, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also lodged a strong protest with the Indian government over the "false and fabricated" comments and statements continuously being made on different platforms including social media, by the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina aimed at instigating instability.

Through a protest note, handed over to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said that it conveyed the deep concern, disappointment and serious reservation of the Bangladesh government, as such statements are hurting the sentiments of the people in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry also emphasised that such activities by her, are considered as a hostile act towards Bangladesh and are not conducive to the efforts at establishing a healthy relationship between the two countries, it added.