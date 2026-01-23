Severe bushfires force evacuations, road closures across Australia

Sydney, Jan 23: Major bushfires burning in the south of Western Australia (WA) have prompted road closures and evacuation orders for nearby towns.

The WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said in a warning issued on Friday morning that a fire burning in the Fitzgerald River National Park, 420 km southeast of Perth on the state's south coast, is threatening lives and homes.

Residents and visitors of several surrounding towns, including Ravensthorpe with a population of around 2,000, have been ordered to evacuate if the way is clear.

"You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive," the DFES warning said.

Anyone who chooses to stay has been advised to shelter indoors before the fire arrives due to the threat posed by extreme heat.

The fire was sparked by a lightning strike in the national park on January 16 and had burnt through more than 60,000 hectares of land as of Friday morning.

A major highway has been closed west of Ravensthorpe, and an evacuation center has been opened in the town of Newdegate north of the fire.

The Fitzgerald River National Park bushfire was one of four major fires burning across southwest WA on Friday morning.

Evacuation orders have been issued for around 1,500 residents of four small towns located about 120 km southeast of Perth due to an out-of-control bushfire moving in a northeastern direction.

Lower-level emergency warnings have been issued for fires in the Dunn Rock Nature Reserve, 60 km north of the Fitzgerald River National Park, and near the small town of Green Range, 130 km southwest of the national park, Xinhua news agency reported.

People in the warning area for both fires have been told to monitor conditions and to consider leaving immediately.

