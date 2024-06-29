Seven killed in Nepal landslides

Kathmandu, June 29: Seven people were killed in two landslides in western Nepal on Saturday, local officials said. Five members of one family died after their house was swept away in a landslide in Malika Rural Municipality of Gulmi District. Devi Ram Aryal, Chairman of the municipality, told Xinhua news agency that heavy rain triggered the fatal landslide, and all the bodies had been recovered.

In Phedikhola Rural Municipality of Syangja District, a mother and daughter were killed in a landslide, according to Indra Bahadur Rana, spokesperson for the district police, reports Xinhua news agency. The monsoon season set in Nepal on June 10, and with fresh fatalities, the death toll in rain-related incidents has reached 34.