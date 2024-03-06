Seven killed, 30 injured in road accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, March 6: Seven people were killed and 30 others injured on Wednesday when a passenger bus plunged into Trishuli river in Nepal's Dhading district.

The accident occurred when the bus en route to Kathmandu veered off a highway and plunged into the water body, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The rescue team has recovered five bodies, and two people succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to treatment, according to local police.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident.

The prime minister has directed the authorities to ensure effective rescue operations and health treatment for the injured.

Bus driver Hariram Harijan has been taken into police custody for investigation.

Common causes of the accident in the country are difficult terrains, poor conditions of roads and vehicles and overloading.