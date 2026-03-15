Seven Indian pilgrims killed as bus plunges off road in Nepal’s Gorkha

Kathmandu, Mar 15: A passenger bus carrying Indian pilgrims veered off the road and plunged down a slope in central Nepal on Saturday, killing seven people and injuring as many others.

The incident occurred in Nepal’s Gandaki province when a microbus returning from the Manakamana Temple plunged off the road in Gorkha district.

According to Bharat Bahadur BK, chief of the District Police Office in Gorkha, the victims have been identified as Muthu Kumar (58), Anamalik (58), Meenakshi (59), Sivagami (53), Vijayal (57), Meena (58) and Tamilarsi (60).

Suraj Aryal, chief of the District Traffic Police Office in Gorkha, said the deceased included two women and five men.

Seven other injured passengers were rescued and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Anbukhaireni, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The driver of the electric bus escaped unharmed, while his assistant sustained injuries in the incident, according to the Himalayan Times.

Police said further investigation into the accident is underway.

Bus accidents are a recurring hazard in Nepal, often linked to treacherous terrain, narrow mountain roads and inadequate vehicle maintenance. Large parts of the Himalayan nation rely on winding hillside routes that connect remote settlements.

In February this year, at least 19 people, including a British national, were killed when an overcrowded bus heading towards the capital veered off a mountain highway. Another 25 passengers were injured in the crash.

PTI