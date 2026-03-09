Section 144 imposed in Dera Ismail Khan over law and order fears

Islamabad, March 9: Local authorities have imposed Section 144 in Dera Ismail Khan city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province considering the current law and order situation. They have also issued orders to restrict movement on several roads and in sensitive areas, local media reported on Monday citing an official notification.

Dera Ismail Khan Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan said the restrictions would remain in effect from 6 am to 6 pm (local time). During this period, movement of passenger vehicles, cargo transport and motorcycles would remain prohibited in designated areas, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

According to the notification issued by the district administration, Dera-Tank Road from Tariq Shaheed to Bhugowal will remain shut, while several other roads, including Kulachi-Hathala Road, Kot Attal Road and Garah Abdullah Road will remain closed.

Authorities said a number of link roads, including Tikwarah-Hathala Road, Pota Badh, Kanori-Garah Mohabbat, Chehkan village to Darbari and the Pota–Kot Isa Khan link road, will remain shut. The Pota Hathala Bazaar will also remain shut from 6 am to 6 pm (local time).

According to the notification, emergency services, including law enforcement agencies, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles would be exempt from the restrictions. Furthermore, limited movement, in case of emergencies, may be allowed with the permission of the police or security personnel, Dawn reported.

The authorities have asked people to carry identification documents while moving on the road and follow instructions issued by the law enforcement personnel. According to the officials, measures have been taken for maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety in the district.

On February 28, Section 144 was imposed in several parts of Dera Ismail Khan to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incident. The measures amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The current round of hostilities began when Taliban-led Afghan forces launched retaliatory operations against Pakistani military installations on February 27, following Pakistan's actions targetting people inside Afghan territory on February 21. Following Afghanistan's attacks, Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' (Righteous Fury).





--IANS