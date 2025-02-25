SADC countries urged to strengthen cross-border infrastructure to boost regional development

Harare, Feb 25: Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states should strengthen cross-border infrastructure to advance regional integration and economic development, a senior SADC official said.

Speaking at the SADC ministerial meeting on meteorology, transport, and information and communications technology (ICT) in Harare on Monday, Zimbabwe's capital, Angele Makombo N'tumba, deputy executive secretary responsible for regional integration of the SADC, said member states should strengthen meteorological cooperation and promote transport and ICT infrastructure development, as these are critical to achieving regional integration and economic prosperity, Xinhua news agency reported.

N'tumba said SADC member states must enhance partnerships with regional and international stakeholders, mobilise financial and technical resources, and work toward harmonising policies that promote climate resilience, sustainable transport, ICT infrastructure, and economic development. She pointed out that the SADC region is facing significant and unprecedented challenges posed by climate change, with extreme weather events, rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, and prolonged droughts increasingly affecting socio-economic stability and sustainable development in the region.

"In this regard, having good roads, an efficient railway system, border posts, good seaports and shipping services, and efficient aviation systems is vital, as this will ensure quick and effective delivery of goods and services, transiting into and within the SADC region," said N'tumba. The five-day meeting seeks to review progress on the implementation of programs in the three sectors to promote regional integration. The SADC is a 16-member southern African regional bloc whose members include Angola, Botswana, the Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.