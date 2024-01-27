S. Africa's Parliament calls for pressure on Israel to comply with ICJ order

Cape Town, Jan 27: The South African Parliament has welcomed the "landmark ruling" of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the country's genocide case against Israel, calling on the international community to apply pressure on Israel to comply with the order.

The ICJ has determined that Israel's actions in Gaza are "plausibly genocidal" and has indicated provisional measures on that basis, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the parliament on Friday evening.

Calling it "a significant human rights victory", the parliament said "the ruling vindicates South Africa's position on an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in Gaza".

In the statement, the South African parliament called on Israel to respect the binding measures and to cease all plausibly genocidal acts in Gaza and against the Palestinian people.

"There is now no credible basis for Israel and its supporters' indiscriminate military actions in the name of self-defense. The ruling is a clear demonstration of Israel's non-compliance with international law, including the Genocide Convention," said the parliament.

Therefore, it noted, the ruling compels Israel to stop immediately all hostilities in Gaza and allow more UN humanitarian aid.

"Considering the measures ordered by the court, we call on governments, parliaments, and the international community to respond by applying pressure on Israel to comply with the order," it added.

The parliament also called on the United Nations Security Council, upon formal notification of the ICJ's order and pursuant to its statute, to ensure swift action as "no government or state is above the law."

On December 29, 2023, South Africa filed an application to the ICJ for proceedings against Israel, concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide related to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.