Russia's Far East shaken by 8.7 earthquake; tsunami waves hit Kurils, parts of Japan

Kuril Islands, July 30: A powerful tsunami hit Russia’s Kuril Islands early Wednesday, following a massive 8.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off the Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting urgent evacuations, structural damage, and tsunami alerts across the Pacific.

The epicentre of the quake was located roughly 119 kilometres (74 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a major city with over 180,000 residents.

Tsunami waves measuring between 3 to 4 metres (10 to 13 feet) were recorded along Russia’s eastern coast, especially near the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Despite some reports of structural damage in affected regions, no serious injuries have been confirmed. Authorities continue to assess the impact on infrastructure and monitor water levels across coastal zones.

The first wave hit Severo-Kurilsk, the largest settlement in the Kuril chain, shortly after the quake.

Drone footage released by the Russian Geophysical Service showed seawater flooding inland areas and submerging parts of the town. One of the worst-hit sites was the Alaid fish processing plant, where all employees were safely evacuated after the facility was submerged.

Over 2,500 residents were relocated to elevated areas in and around Severo-Kurilsk as sirens blared through the early morning hours.

“Residents remain safe on high ground until the tsunami threat is completely lifted,” said Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko.

Emergency services were placed on high alert and assisted with the evacuation process throughout the night.

Meanwhile, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also issued widespread alerts for coastal regions of Alaska, Hawaii, the Solomon Islands, Chile, and New Zealand.

In Japan, the Meteorological Agency confirmed a tsunami measuring 40-centimetre (1.3 feet) was detected in Tokachi, on the southern coast of Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's main islands.

Another wave, approximately 30-centimetre (1 foot) in height, reached Nemuro in Hokkaido’s eastern coast.

In Honolulu, sirens echoed across the city, sending both locals and tourists scrambling for higher ground. “Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the Centre warned.

As of now, emergency services in Russia remain on high readiness while residents across the Kuril Islands are advised to remain in safe zones. Elena Semenova, head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station, confirmed that tsunami alerts remain active across the island chain.

Officials continue to monitor aftershocks and coastal activity, urging the public to follow safety instructions as assessments and recovery operations proceed.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

- With inputs from news agencies