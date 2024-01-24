Russian military plane crashes near Ukraine border, over 60 dead

Guwahati, Jan 24: A Russian military transport plane has reportedly crashed in the Belgorod region near the Ukraine border, as stated by Russian state media referencing the Ministry of Defence.

According to reports, the crash of an Ilyushin Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region resulted in the deaths of over 60 Ukranian prisoners of war on board.

A video surfacing on the internet shows a sizable aircraft descending towards the ground and erupting into a massive fireball upon impact.