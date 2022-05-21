84 years of service to the nation
International

Russian forces 'completely liberate' Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

By IANS
Russian forces completely liberate Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol
Photo: IANS

Moscow, May 21: Russian forces have "completely liberated" the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"The underground facilities of the enterprise, in which the militants were hiding, are in complete control of the Russian armed forces," the Ministry added on Friday in a statement.

"The last group of 531 militants surrendered today," it said, adding that "a total of 2,439 Azov Nazis and Ukrainian soldiers had laid down their arms since May 16".

According to the statement, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the completion of the operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANS


