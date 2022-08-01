84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

Russia says US, NATO 'main threats' to national maritime security

By IANS

Moscow, Aug 1: The US' "quest for the dominance" of world oceans and the expansion of NATO are the main threats to Russia's national maritime security, according to the new Russian naval doctrine adopted on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Executive Order on Approving the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation and the Executive Order on Approving the Russian Navy Regulations earlier in the day before the central part of the Main Naval Parade, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 55-page doctrine said the main challenges and threats to Russia's national security and sustainable development are "the strategic course of the US towards domination in the world oceans and its global influence on international processes".

The "expansion of NATO's military infrastructure to the Russian borders" and the "growing number of the bloc's drills in areas adjacent to the country's waters" are also listed as major threats to Russia's national security.

Putin said in a speech during the parade that the doctrine openly outlines the boundaries and zones of Russia's national interests.

The maritime doctrine update reflects changes in the geopolitical and military strategic situation in the world, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at a maritime board meeting in May, according to a TASS report.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong MLA

Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong...

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3 in India

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3...

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Next Story
Similar Posts
1st ship with grain leaves Ukraine's Odesa port
1 Aug 2022 10:40 AM GMT

Kiev, Aug 1: The first cargo ship carrying grain has left Ukraine's Odesa port in line with a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Zelensky asks remaining Ukrainian civilians to evacuate from Donetsk
31 July 2022 9:47 AM GMT

Kiev, July 31: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked civilians remaining in parts of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

China's uncontrolled 25-tonne rocket crashes down over Indian Ocean
31 July 2022 9:27 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 31: Nearly 25 tonnes of space junk from a recently-launched Chinese rocket...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Musk slams Wikipedia, says it's 'losing objectivity'
2022-07-30T19:30:58+05:30

San Francisco, July 30: After the online encyclopedia platform Wikipedia suspended the editing of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hitler's watch sold for $1.1mn in US auction
30 July 2022 7:12 AM GMT

Washington, July 30: A watch said to have belonged to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler sold for a whopping...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Forest fire in Czech Republic contained after 5 days
2022-07-29T19:30:32+05:30

Prague, July 29: A forest fire in Czech Republic's Bohemian Switzerland National Park has been...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the Euro
29 July 2022 9:34 AM GMT

Brussels, Jul 29: Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Largest pink diamond in 300 years discovered in Angola
28 July 2022 5:24 AM GMT

Luanda, July 28: A rare 170-carat pink diamond, weighing 34 grams, thought to be the largest in the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

4 killed, 60 injured in 7-magnitude earthquake in Philippines
27 July 2022 11:14 AM GMT

Manila, July 27: A 7-magnitude earthquake that rattled the main Luzon island in the Philippines on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Vigil along Indo-Nepal border intensified after 13 held with 2 kg uranium
27 July 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Patna, July 27: Security along the Indo-Nepal border has been tightened after 11 Afghanistan and two...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Covid virus jumped to humans at Wuhan market, didn't leak from lab: Studies
27 July 2022 8:22 AM GMT

New York, July 27: The origin of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 was at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Why declaring monkeypox a global health emergency is a preventative step – not a reason for panic
27 July 2022 6:57 AM GMT

Washington, Jul 27: Countries that are members of the United Nations are obligated to report cases...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India slams move by Pakistan, China to involve third countries in CPEC projects
26 July 2022 5:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: India on Tuesday slammed China and Pakistan for their efforts to encourage third...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Russia says US, NATO

Moscow, Aug 1: The US' "quest for the dominance" of world oceans and the expansion of NATO are the main threats to Russia's national maritime security, according to the new Russian naval doctrine adopted on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Executive Order on Approving the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation and the Executive Order on Approving the Russian Navy Regulations earlier in the day before the central part of the Main Naval Parade, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 55-page doctrine said the main challenges and threats to Russia's national security and sustainable development are "the strategic course of the US towards domination in the world oceans and its global influence on international processes".

The "expansion of NATO's military infrastructure to the Russian borders" and the "growing number of the bloc's drills in areas adjacent to the country's waters" are also listed as major threats to Russia's national security.

Putin said in a speech during the parade that the doctrine openly outlines the boundaries and zones of Russia's national interests.

The maritime doctrine update reflects changes in the geopolitical and military strategic situation in the world, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at a maritime board meeting in May, according to a TASS report.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong MLA

Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong...

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3 in India

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3...

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Similar Posts
1st ship with grain leaves Ukraine's Odesa port
1 Aug 2022 10:40 AM GMT

Kiev, Aug 1: The first cargo ship carrying grain has left Ukraine's Odesa port in line with a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Zelensky asks remaining Ukrainian civilians to evacuate from Donetsk
31 July 2022 9:47 AM GMT

Kiev, July 31: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked civilians remaining in parts of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

China's uncontrolled 25-tonne rocket crashes down over Indian Ocean
31 July 2022 9:27 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 31: Nearly 25 tonnes of space junk from a recently-launched Chinese rocket...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Musk slams Wikipedia, says it's 'losing objectivity'
2022-07-30T19:30:58+05:30

San Francisco, July 30: After the online encyclopedia platform Wikipedia suspended the editing of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hitler's watch sold for $1.1mn in US auction
30 July 2022 7:12 AM GMT

Washington, July 30: A watch said to have belonged to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler sold for a whopping...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Forest fire in Czech Republic contained after 5 days
2022-07-29T19:30:32+05:30

Prague, July 29: A forest fire in Czech Republic's Bohemian Switzerland National Park has been...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the Euro
29 July 2022 9:34 AM GMT

Brussels, Jul 29: Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Largest pink diamond in 300 years discovered in Angola
28 July 2022 5:24 AM GMT

Luanda, July 28: A rare 170-carat pink diamond, weighing 34 grams, thought to be the largest in the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

4 killed, 60 injured in 7-magnitude earthquake in Philippines
27 July 2022 11:14 AM GMT

Manila, July 27: A 7-magnitude earthquake that rattled the main Luzon island in the Philippines on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Vigil along Indo-Nepal border intensified after 13 held with 2 kg uranium
27 July 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Patna, July 27: Security along the Indo-Nepal border has been tightened after 11 Afghanistan and two...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Covid virus jumped to humans at Wuhan market, didn't leak from lab: Studies
27 July 2022 8:22 AM GMT

New York, July 27: The origin of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 was at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Why declaring monkeypox a global health emergency is a preventative step – not a reason for panic
27 July 2022 6:57 AM GMT

Washington, Jul 27: Countries that are members of the United Nations are obligated to report cases...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India slams move by Pakistan, China to involve third countries in CPEC projects
26 July 2022 5:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: India on Tuesday slammed China and Pakistan for their efforts to encourage third...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X