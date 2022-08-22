84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

Russia detains IS bomber plotting terror attack in India

By IANS

Moscow, Aug 22: Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it has detained an Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was plotting a terror attack in India, the media reported.

In a statement, the FSB said that the IS terrorist was plotting the "attack against a member of India's elite leadership", reports Sputnik News Agency.

It further said the alleged suicide bomber was identified as "a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India".

The FSB claimed that the terrorist was recruited by an IS leader in Turkey this year.

The IS is banned in Russia.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Fraudsters tries to scam employees by creating fake WhatsApp account of Dhubri DC

Fraudsters tries to scam employees by creating fake WhatsApp account...

Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU

Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU

Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

Next Story
Similar Posts
US intel says Putin fighting cancer, Kremlin denies
22 Aug 2022 7:57 AM GMT

New York, Aug 22: Russian President Vladimir Putin is fighting cancer and receiving aggressive...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Japan wants missiles that can strike China
2022-08-21T19:31:05+05:30

Tokyo, Aug 21: The Japanese government wants to extend the range of its Type 12 surface-to-ship...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine Adjuvanted gets expanded approval in US
21 Aug 2022 5:58 AM GMT

Washington, Aug 21: Novavax says the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted expanded...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Imran Khan faces arrest in foreign funding case
20 Aug 2022 10:25 AM GMT

Islamabad, Aug 20: Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to arrest former Prime...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NASA spots 13 regions on Moon for astronaut landing in 2024
20 Aug 2022 6:45 AM GMT

Washington, Aug 20: The US space agency has identified 13 candidate landing regions near the lunar...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak PM Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution
19 Aug 2022 9:41 AM GMT

Islamabad, Aug 19: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his desire for peaceful...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NASA, Microchip to develop next-gen spaceflight computing processor
2022-08-19T14:54:26+05:30

Washington, Aug 19: NASA has selected US-based Microchip Technology to develop a high-performance...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gandhi statue in NY smashed amid wave of continued attacks
2022-08-19T13:09:23+05:30

New York, Aug 19: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of a temple in New York has been toppled and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Russia recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine war: Activists
2022-08-18T15:50:50+05:30

Moscow, Aug 18: Russia is recruiting prisoners to to fight in Moscow's continued war on Ukraine,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Estonia tightens entry rules for Russian nationals
18 Aug 2022 6:45 AM GMT

Tallinn, Aug 18: Estonia's tightened restrictions for Russian nationals wishing to enter the Baltic...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric
18 Aug 2022 6:39 AM GMT

Kabul, Aug 18: A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Conditions for Rohingya return to Myanmar not yet created: UN
2022-08-18T11:10:33+05:30

Dhaka, Aug 18: The repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lanka won't extend state of emergency
2022-08-17T11:56:01+05:30

Colombo, Aug 17 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will not extend a state of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Russia detains IS bomber plotting terror attack in India

Moscow, Aug 22: Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it has detained an Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was plotting a terror attack in India, the media reported.

In a statement, the FSB said that the IS terrorist was plotting the "attack against a member of India's elite leadership", reports Sputnik News Agency.

It further said the alleged suicide bomber was identified as "a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India".

The FSB claimed that the terrorist was recruited by an IS leader in Turkey this year.

The IS is banned in Russia.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Fraudsters tries to scam employees by creating fake WhatsApp account of Dhubri DC

Fraudsters tries to scam employees by creating fake WhatsApp account...

Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU

Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU

Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

Similar Posts
US intel says Putin fighting cancer, Kremlin denies
22 Aug 2022 7:57 AM GMT

New York, Aug 22: Russian President Vladimir Putin is fighting cancer and receiving aggressive...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Japan wants missiles that can strike China
2022-08-21T19:31:05+05:30

Tokyo, Aug 21: The Japanese government wants to extend the range of its Type 12 surface-to-ship...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine Adjuvanted gets expanded approval in US
21 Aug 2022 5:58 AM GMT

Washington, Aug 21: Novavax says the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted expanded...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Imran Khan faces arrest in foreign funding case
20 Aug 2022 10:25 AM GMT

Islamabad, Aug 20: Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to arrest former Prime...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NASA spots 13 regions on Moon for astronaut landing in 2024
20 Aug 2022 6:45 AM GMT

Washington, Aug 20: The US space agency has identified 13 candidate landing regions near the lunar...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak PM Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution
19 Aug 2022 9:41 AM GMT

Islamabad, Aug 19: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his desire for peaceful...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NASA, Microchip to develop next-gen spaceflight computing processor
2022-08-19T14:54:26+05:30

Washington, Aug 19: NASA has selected US-based Microchip Technology to develop a high-performance...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gandhi statue in NY smashed amid wave of continued attacks
2022-08-19T13:09:23+05:30

New York, Aug 19: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of a temple in New York has been toppled and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Russia recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine war: Activists
2022-08-18T15:50:50+05:30

Moscow, Aug 18: Russia is recruiting prisoners to to fight in Moscow's continued war on Ukraine,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Estonia tightens entry rules for Russian nationals
18 Aug 2022 6:45 AM GMT

Tallinn, Aug 18: Estonia's tightened restrictions for Russian nationals wishing to enter the Baltic...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric
18 Aug 2022 6:39 AM GMT

Kabul, Aug 18: A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Conditions for Rohingya return to Myanmar not yet created: UN
2022-08-18T11:10:33+05:30

Dhaka, Aug 18: The repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lanka won't extend state of emergency
2022-08-17T11:56:01+05:30

Colombo, Aug 17 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will not extend a state of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X