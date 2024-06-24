Russia: Deadly terrorist attack rocks Dagestan

Guwahati, Jun 24: A terrorist attack took place in Russia on Sunday, leaving more than 15 police officers and several civilians dead.

According to several media reports, gunmen opened fire at a synagogue, an Orthodox church, and a police post in Russia’s Dagestan.



Although the identities of the gunmen remain unknown, six gunmen have been killed so far, and authorities are actively hunting the others.



This is not the first time that Dagestan has encountered terror attacks.



Several videos and photos revealed thick smoke rising from a burning synagogue and individuals in dark clothing exchanging gunfire as emergency vehicles responded in Makhachkala.

