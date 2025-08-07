Russia and India will expand their collaboration in mining, fertilizers, railroads, and aluminum

New Delhi, Aug 7: India and Russia have reaffirmed their strategic partnership by signing a Protocol to deepen cooperation in aluminium, fertilisers, railways, and mining technology.

At the 11th session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernisation and Industrial Cooperation here, the two sides welcomed enhanced engagement in aluminium, fertilisers, and railway transport, alongside capacity building and technology transfer in mining sector equipment, exploration, and industrial and domestic waste management.

The meeting was held under the framework of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

From the Indian side, the session was co-chaired by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, from the Russian side.

The meeting reviewed the progress made since the 10th session and provided a platform to strengthen cooperation across key sectors.

Discussions included updates from the sub-groups on modernisation, mining, fertilisers, and railway transport, as well as emerging areas of collaboration.

Key focus areas included cooperation in aerospace science and technology, including the establishment of a modernised wind tunnel facility, production of small aircraft piston engines, and joint development in carbon fibre technology, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing.

Both sides also explored opportunities in rare earth and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification, and creation of modern industrial infrastructure.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the Protocol of the 11th Session by both co-chairs, reaffirming the strategic India-Russia partnership and shared commitment to deepen industrial and economic cooperation.

The session saw participation from around 80 delegates representing both sides, including senior government officials, domain experts, and representatives from industry, the Commerce Ministry said.

—IANS