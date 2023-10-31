Rocket strike kills two in Myanmar

Yangon, Oct 31: A rocket attack in Shan state of Myanmar killed two children and seriously injured one on Tuesday, according to reports.

The victims included a 12-year-old child and a nine-year-old child. A four-year-old child was injured and sent to the Namhkam General Hospital for treatment, as per reports.

The attack was launched by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) at around 5:00 a.m. local time on October 27 in Namhkam town of northern Shan state.

As per reports, the TNLA members attacked the town with advanced rockets from three km south of the town, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the devastating strike, security personnel were taking all necessary measures to reinforce territorial security and control in the area, reports said.

It may be mentioned that the TNLA is a non-signatory to the government’s Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).