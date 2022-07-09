84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

Rishi Sunak bids to be UK Prime Minister

By IANS
Rishi Sunak bids to be UK Prime Minister
X

Source: Twitter

London, July 9: Indian-origin former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the British government Rishi Sunak on Friday formally launched his bid to become leader of the Conservative Party. If he succeeds, he will automatically become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

He tweeted: "I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister." He added: "Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country." He also launched a website ready4rishi.com

Sunak posted along with the tweet a three-minute video setting out his intentions. He said: "I got into politics because I want everyone in this country to have those same opportunities, to be able to give their children a better future."

He continued: "Our country faces huge challenges, the most serious for a generation. And the decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future."

Sunak shot from relative obscurity to fame when the just-ousted Prime Minister Boris Johnson fast-tracked him to the powerful post of Chancellor in 2020. He had been a Member of Parliament for less than five years. He became quite popular within months by providing financial support during the Covid pandemic, including furloughs to employees and soft loans to employers.

But the public liking for him was dented when this year he introduced taxes to reduce the government's heavy borrowings. This was followed by controversy over his wife avoiding paying taxes in Britain and instead doing so at a lower rate in India from her dividends from shares in Infosys, the Bangalore-based software giant founded by her father N.R. Narayana Murthy. Sunak was then accused of retaining his Green Card in the US, where he had studied and worked.

It will not be surprising if his opponents in the upcoming competition cite his wife's matter and the Green Card issue against him.

The son of a medical practitioner is, however, still one of the favourites in the contest, with probably Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, the current favourite.

Sunak resigned as chancellor on Tuesday, highlighting ideological and policy differences with Johnson. But also saying in his resignation letter that "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously".

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Next Story
Similar Posts
Peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to get more difficult with time: Putin
2022-07-08T20:30:40+05:30

Moscow, July 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is open to peace talks, but the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning
2022-07-08T15:02:51+05:30

Guwahati, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting; pray for recovery
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 8: World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting of Japan's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot at, suspect in custody
8 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT

Tokyo, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed as he was addressing a crowd in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris bows out, says 'will of party to choose new leader, PM'
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30

London, July 7: Bowing to the inevitable after mass resignations across his government, including of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris Johnson to quit as Conservative leader, but will remain PM
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT

London, July 7: Following a series of mass resignations by Cabinet members, Boris Johnson will...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

1st bull run in Spain's Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings
7 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Pamplona (Spain), Jul 7: The first bull run in three years at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after technical snag
5 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A SpiceJet flight heading towards Dubai from the national capital was diverted...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Taliban commander uses military chopper to take his newlywed bride home
4 July 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Kabul, July 4: A Taliban commander allegedly flew his newlywed bride from Logar to Khost province in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak police arrest 9 terrorists from Punjab province
2 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Lahore, Jul 2: Pakistani police have arrested nine terrorists, four of them belonging to the dreaded...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak registers protest on India's recent blocking of Twitter accounts
2 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 2: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest against India's recent blocking of many of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties
1 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

At least 18 dead in Russian missile attack on Odesa
1 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT

Kyiv, Jul 1: Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rishi Sunak bids to be UK Prime Minister

London, July 9: Indian-origin former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the British government Rishi Sunak on Friday formally launched his bid to become leader of the Conservative Party. If he succeeds, he will automatically become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

He tweeted: "I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister." He added: "Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country." He also launched a website ready4rishi.com

Sunak posted along with the tweet a three-minute video setting out his intentions. He said: "I got into politics because I want everyone in this country to have those same opportunities, to be able to give their children a better future."

He continued: "Our country faces huge challenges, the most serious for a generation. And the decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future."

Sunak shot from relative obscurity to fame when the just-ousted Prime Minister Boris Johnson fast-tracked him to the powerful post of Chancellor in 2020. He had been a Member of Parliament for less than five years. He became quite popular within months by providing financial support during the Covid pandemic, including furloughs to employees and soft loans to employers.

But the public liking for him was dented when this year he introduced taxes to reduce the government's heavy borrowings. This was followed by controversy over his wife avoiding paying taxes in Britain and instead doing so at a lower rate in India from her dividends from shares in Infosys, the Bangalore-based software giant founded by her father N.R. Narayana Murthy. Sunak was then accused of retaining his Green Card in the US, where he had studied and worked.

It will not be surprising if his opponents in the upcoming competition cite his wife's matter and the Green Card issue against him.

The son of a medical practitioner is, however, still one of the favourites in the contest, with probably Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, the current favourite.

Sunak resigned as chancellor on Tuesday, highlighting ideological and policy differences with Johnson. But also saying in his resignation letter that "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously".

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Similar Posts
Peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to get more difficult with time: Putin
2022-07-08T20:30:40+05:30

Moscow, July 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is open to peace talks, but the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning
2022-07-08T15:02:51+05:30

Guwahati, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting; pray for recovery
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 8: World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting of Japan's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot at, suspect in custody
8 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT

Tokyo, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed as he was addressing a crowd in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris bows out, says 'will of party to choose new leader, PM'
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30

London, July 7: Bowing to the inevitable after mass resignations across his government, including of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris Johnson to quit as Conservative leader, but will remain PM
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT

London, July 7: Following a series of mass resignations by Cabinet members, Boris Johnson will...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

1st bull run in Spain's Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings
7 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Pamplona (Spain), Jul 7: The first bull run in three years at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after technical snag
5 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A SpiceJet flight heading towards Dubai from the national capital was diverted...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Taliban commander uses military chopper to take his newlywed bride home
4 July 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Kabul, July 4: A Taliban commander allegedly flew his newlywed bride from Logar to Khost province in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak police arrest 9 terrorists from Punjab province
2 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Lahore, Jul 2: Pakistani police have arrested nine terrorists, four of them belonging to the dreaded...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak registers protest on India's recent blocking of Twitter accounts
2 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 2: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest against India's recent blocking of many of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties
1 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

At least 18 dead in Russian missile attack on Odesa
1 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT

Kyiv, Jul 1: Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X