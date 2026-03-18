Rights body: 500 minority girls abducted, forcibly converted in Pakistan

Islamabad, March 18: A leading minority rights organisation flagged a troubling trend of abductions and forced religious conversions of girls from the minority community across Pakistan between 2021 and 2025, during which 515 cases were recorded.

Citing data from various reports, the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM) highlighted that while the figures may appear to be mere statistics, each number represents a human tragedy -- "a frightened girl, a devastated family, and a community living under constant fear."

As per the findings, Hindu girls account for 69 per cent of the victims, followed by 31 per cent from the Christian community, while a small number of cases involve Sikh girls as well.

"These numbers reflect the vulnerability of minority communities that already live on the margins of society. When a community lacks social influence and institutional protection, its most vulnerable members -- especially young girls -- often face the greatest risks," the VOPM stated.

Expressing concern over the age profile of the victims, the rights body stated that 52 per cent are between 14 and 18 years old, while 20 per cent are under the age of 14.

The rights body stated that such cases are often followed by a painful struggle for justice, with desperate parents being told their daughter has "converted" or "married willingly" -- raising serious questions about consent when victims are minors.

Human rights activists have repeatedly raised concerns over such incidents.

The VOPM cited reports stating that many victims are coerced or manipulated into conversions and marriages, often in situations where minority families lack the resources or influence to seek legal recourse.

In some cases, it said, Pakistani courts have even upheld such marriages and conversions, leaving families devastated and powerless.

According to the rights body, a Pakistan-based human rights organisation, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), underlines the seriousness of the issue, documenting hundreds of cases of abduction and forced conversion of minority girls, many of whom were minors.

"These findings highlight the urgent need for stronger legal safeguards and institutional accountability. Yet what makes the issue even more troubling is the silence that often surrounds it. A case might briefly spark outrage in the media or on social networks, but the attention quickly fades. Another story replaces it, and the previous victims quietly disappear from public conversation. Meanwhile, the cycle continues," the VOPM stated.

"For minority communities, this silence can feel like abandonment. It sends a painful message -- intentional or not -- that their suffering does not command the same urgency or empathy," it added.

Asserting that abduction and forced conversions of minority girls across Pakistan require more than sympathy or occasional outrage, the VOPM said, "It demands stronger legal protections for minors, transparent investigations, accountability for perpetrators, and meaningful safeguards for vulnerable communities. Above all, it requires society to listen to the voices of victims and their families -- voices that too often go unheard."

--IANS



