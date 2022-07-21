84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

Ranil sworn in as 8th President of Sri Lanka

By IANS
Ranil sworn in as 8th President of Sri Lanka
X

Photo: IANS

Colombo, July 21:Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the eighth President of Sri Lanka at the Parliament premises on Thursday.

He was sworn in before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Daily Mirror reported. In the election held in Parliament on Wednesday, 73-year-old Wickremesinghe secured 134 votes from parliamentarians.

Out of 225 parliamentarians, 223 voted in the ballot of which four were invalid votes, while two MPs abstained from voting.

Soon after getting elected as President, Wickremesinghe invited all political parties to join hands with him and work together to overcome the economic crisis and bring in a new political change.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Next Story
Similar Posts
Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break
21 July 2022 7:12 AM GMT

Berlin, Jul 21: Natural gas started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

World's oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong
21 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT

Hong Kong, Jul 21: The oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity has died at age 35 at a Hong Kong...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lankan lawmakers elect Ranil Wickremesinghe as new president
20 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 20: Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday elected as Sri Lanka's new...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

UK weather turmoil disrupts train travel for 3rd day
2022-07-20T14:31:04+05:30

London, July 20: Britain's record-breaking heat wave disrupted travel for a third day and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SL crisis is warning to other Asian nations like Pak, B'desh, Maldives
2022-07-18T20:30:54+05:30

London, July 18: Sri Lanka is in the midst of a deep and unprecedented economic crisis that has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Emergency declared in Sri Lanka
2022-07-18T13:20:59+05:30

Colombo, July 18: Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a nationwide state of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hindu temple, homes vandalised in Bangladesh over Facebook post: Reports
17 July 2022 9:40 AM GMT

Dhaka, Jul 17: A temple, shops and several houses of the Hindu community have been vandalised in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Musk's dad confirms secret second child with his stepdaughter
16 July 2022 7:31 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 16: Tech billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has claimed he's had a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pakistan blocks India's attempt for UNSC membership
15 July 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 15: Pakistan has again blocked India's attempt to become a permanent member of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lankan Parliament to meet Saturday; new Prez to be elected within seven days: Speaker
15 July 2022 8:36 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 15: Sri Lanka's Parliament will meet on Saturday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn-in as interim President of Sri Lanka
15 July 2022 8:28 AM GMT

Colombo, July 15: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as the interim...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
15 July 2022 7:40 AM GMT

London, July 15: A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man acquitted in 1985 Air India plane bombing shot dead in Canada
15 July 2022 5:15 AM GMT

New York, July 15: Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted on charges of bombing an Air India plane...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ranil sworn in as 8th President of Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 21:Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the eighth President of Sri Lanka at the Parliament premises on Thursday.

He was sworn in before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Daily Mirror reported. In the election held in Parliament on Wednesday, 73-year-old Wickremesinghe secured 134 votes from parliamentarians.

Out of 225 parliamentarians, 223 voted in the ballot of which four were invalid votes, while two MPs abstained from voting.

Soon after getting elected as President, Wickremesinghe invited all political parties to join hands with him and work together to overcome the economic crisis and bring in a new political change.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Similar Posts
Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break
21 July 2022 7:12 AM GMT

Berlin, Jul 21: Natural gas started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

World's oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong
21 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT

Hong Kong, Jul 21: The oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity has died at age 35 at a Hong Kong...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lankan lawmakers elect Ranil Wickremesinghe as new president
20 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 20: Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday elected as Sri Lanka's new...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

UK weather turmoil disrupts train travel for 3rd day
2022-07-20T14:31:04+05:30

London, July 20: Britain's record-breaking heat wave disrupted travel for a third day and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SL crisis is warning to other Asian nations like Pak, B'desh, Maldives
2022-07-18T20:30:54+05:30

London, July 18: Sri Lanka is in the midst of a deep and unprecedented economic crisis that has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Emergency declared in Sri Lanka
2022-07-18T13:20:59+05:30

Colombo, July 18: Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a nationwide state of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hindu temple, homes vandalised in Bangladesh over Facebook post: Reports
17 July 2022 9:40 AM GMT

Dhaka, Jul 17: A temple, shops and several houses of the Hindu community have been vandalised in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Musk's dad confirms secret second child with his stepdaughter
16 July 2022 7:31 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 16: Tech billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has claimed he's had a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pakistan blocks India's attempt for UNSC membership
15 July 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 15: Pakistan has again blocked India's attempt to become a permanent member of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lankan Parliament to meet Saturday; new Prez to be elected within seven days: Speaker
15 July 2022 8:36 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 15: Sri Lanka's Parliament will meet on Saturday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn-in as interim President of Sri Lanka
15 July 2022 8:28 AM GMT

Colombo, July 15: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as the interim...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
15 July 2022 7:40 AM GMT

London, July 15: A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man acquitted in 1985 Air India plane bombing shot dead in Canada
15 July 2022 5:15 AM GMT

New York, July 15: Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted on charges of bombing an Air India plane...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X