Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors

By AP
Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors
Photo: AP

Adana (Turkey), Feb 7: The death toll from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks rose to more than 5,000 on Tuesday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Turkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay said the total number of deaths in Turkey had risen to 3,419, with another 20,534 people injured.

That brought the number of people killed to 5,102, with another 1,602 people confirmed dead on the Syrian side of the border.

The earthquake struck early Monday morning, bringing down thousands of buildings.

Rescuers were racing frantically to find more survivors but their efforts were being impeded by temperatures below freezing and some 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.

AP


