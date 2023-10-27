Qatar Court awards death penalty to 8 Indians for ‘spying’

Guwahati, Oct 27: The Qatar Court announced a grim verdict on Thursday, sentencing eight former Indian Navy personnel to death.

The eight Indian nationals, who were employee of Al Dahra company, were apprehended in August of last year on charges of espionage in connection with a submarine program believed to be on behalf of Israel.

Expressing their deep concern, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed its shock over the death sentence. In a statement, the MEA stated, "We are deeply shocked by the verdict of a death penalty and are eagerly awaiting the detailed judgment. We are in contact with the family members and the legal team, and we are actively exploring all available legal avenues."

The MEA emphasized that they have been closely monitoring the situation from the beginning. The Indian government is committed to providing comprehensive consular and legal assistance to the detained individuals. They have also expressed their intention to discuss the verdict with Qatari authorities.

In 2022, eight retired Indian Navy personnel, who were working for a defence services provider company in Qatar, were taken into custody by the local authorities. Since their arrest, these individuals have been held in solitary confinement, while the reason for their detention were not officially communicated to their families.