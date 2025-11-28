Putin to attend 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in India next week: MEA

New Delhi, Nov 28: Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India on December 4–5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The long-anticipated visit comes amid deepening strategic ties between New Delhi and Moscow, especially after the United States imposed punitive tariffs on India over discounted Russian oil imports earlier this year.

The MEA formally confirmed the visit on Friday, issuing an official statement that read: “At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from 04–05 December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.”

The MEA further stated: “During the visit, President Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honour.”

Highlighting the significance of the engagement, the press release added: “The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

Putin’s visit was first indicated during National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s trip to Moscow in August, though dates were not finalised at the time. Prime Minister Modi and President Putin later held significant discussions during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China with PM Modi also travelling with the Russian President in his limousine on one occasion, signifying the deep bond of friendship between both countries and leaders.

Tensions between Washington and Delhi briefly escalated after former US President Donald Trump accused India’s continued purchase of Russian crude of indirectly “funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine.”

However, New Delhi has maintained that its energy imports are guided solely by national interest and affordability.

Putin’s visit marks a key moment for India-Russia relations, which continue to remain resilient despite shifting global alignments and geopolitical tensions.

The annual summit is expected to focus on energy cooperation, defence ties, trade expansion, and regional security, including developments in Ukraine, West Asia, and the Indo-Pacific.

Preparations for the high-level visit are underway, with both sides signalling strong intent to reinforce their long-standing partnership.

Putin last visited India in December 2021 to attend the 21st edition of the meeting.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on the Russian President in Moscow and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Modi. During the meeting, the EAM apprised President Putin about preparations being made for the annual India-Russia Summit.

"Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments. Deeply value his perspectives and guidance on further advancement of our ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

PM Modi later told a top Kremlin aide that he is looking forward to host Putin in India, next month. He conveyed his "warm greetings" to President Putin as Nikolai Patrushev, aide to the Russian President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation, called on him in New Delhi.

"Pleased to receive Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia. We had productive discussions on cooperation in the maritime domain, including new opportunities for collaboration in connectivity, skill development, shipbuilding and blue economy," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.





--IANS