Public holiday declared for Queen's state funeral

London, Sep 10: King Charles III has declared that the day of his mother's funeral will be a public holiday.

Charles approved the decision during his formal accession ceremony on Saturday.

The date of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral has not been announced but is expected to be around Sept 19.

This will be the second extra public holiday for Britons this year - a holiday was declared in early June for celebration's to mark Elizabeth's platinum jubilee, for 70 years on the throne.

King Charles III told Prime Minister Liz Truss that losing his mother was the day he had been dreading and that he must "try and keep everything going."



Their meeting happened Friday in Buckingham Palace after the king flew from Scotland to London.

Queen Elizabeth II had appointed Truss to the role just two days before her death.

And Truss praised the queen during the start of a special session of Parliament, calling her "the nation's greatest diplomat" and said her devotion to duty was an example to everyone.

Normal business in Parliament has been suspended and lawmakers will spend two days offering their memories and reflections on the queen.

Senior lawmakers will also take an oath to King Charles III, the new monarch.