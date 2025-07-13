Projonmo Chattar, symbol of 2013 Shahbagh movement, torn down in Dhaka

Dhaka, July 13: Projonmo Chattar, which became the epicentre of the 2013 'Shahbagh movement' in Bangladesh demanding the death penalty for war criminals involved in crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War, has been demolished, according to local media reports.

A section of the Projonmo Chattar, a structure built in the Shahbagh area of Dhaka, was completely dismantled in the early hours of Sunday, adding to the series of incidents where structures dedicated to the Liberation War have been destroyed by the radicals.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahbagh Police Station, Khalid Mansur, confirmed that the Ministry of Housing and Public Works carried out the demolition, according to the leading Bangladeshi daily.

The installation is now partially dismantled. One side of the structure is reduced to rubble, attracting the attention of passer-by, many of whom stop to observe what was once a prominent symbol.

According to the media reports, OC Khalid Mansur said, "The sculpture falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works. As it is within their authority, they carried out the demolition during the night. I was informed in advance to ensure that no public gathering or unrest could take place. However, there was no resistance, and no crowd formed."

The OC also noted that, according to information provided by the ministry, a new installation related to the July protests is expected to be constructed at the site.

The Projonmo Chattar had come to symbolise the spirit of the Liberation War and the demand for justice against war criminals. It particularly gained prominence during the 2013 Shahbagh movement, serving as a rallying point for thousands, carrying deep historical and emotional resonance for many in Bangladesh.

Earlier in April, a mob of radicals demolished the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Dhaka's Mirpur area.

The monument was a symbol of the genocide committed by the Pakistan Army during the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The destruction of the memorial took place just a few days ahead of Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Dhaka.

As the video of the demolition went viral, several Bangladeshis took to social media, severely condemning the disturbing act, which displays the current lawlessness prevailing in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Experts perceived this act of the interim government as an insult to the martyrs and a part of their appeasement policy towards Pakistan.









IANS



