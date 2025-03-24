Profoundly horrified: UNICEF on rising crime against children in Bangladesh

Dhaka, March 24: The United Nations Children's Agency has expressed grave concern about the alarming rise in incidents of sexual violence against children, especially girls, in Bangladesh over the last weeks under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative to Bangladesh Rana Flowers stated that she is "profoundly horrified" by the recent surge in horrific cases of child rape and sexual violence, including in places meant to protect and nurture children, like educational institutions.

In an official statement issued by (UNICEF) on Sunday, the agency stated that a distressing number of children have reportedly fallen victim to rape and murder in recent months. The agency's monitoring revealed that from January 2025 to March 16, media and local human rights organisations recorded approximately 50 cases of child rape. The trend seems to be getting even more worrisome only on March 10 there were seven children killed, and six confirmed cases of violence. These statistics are more than just numbers; they represent shattered lives, profound trauma for survivors, and unimaginable grief for families and communities.

"Our hearts are especially heavy with the tragic death of the eight-year-old child from Magura a few days ago. Her death serves as a devastating reminder of how children, especially girls, are being subjected to grave violations of their fundamental rights and safety. Sadly, this young girl's death is merely one of many horrifying acts against children," said UN representative Rana Flowers.

Slamming the Yunus administration, Flowers stated that these incidents have sparked deep concern across the South Asian nation, raising urgent questions about the safety and protection of children and adolescents, especially in the hands of people they trust at home and in schools. "To create a society where every child can grow up free from fear and violence, the interim government and all stakeholders need to take immediate and decisive actions to strengthen and invest in child protection systems," she said.

"The Interim Government and Law Enforcement should ensure immediate action and accountability for all reported cases of violence against children through strengthened investigation, prosecution, and judicial processes," she further added. Expressing concern about the lack of safety and security for children in the country, Rana Flowers stated that the unsafe environment contributes to the persistence of child marriage and other forms of violence. She said that every child has the right to grow up in a safe and protective environment at home and in public spaces. Child survivors must be shielded from further trauma, especially during investigations and legal proceedings.

"Survivors deserve dignity, healing, and justice. It is essential to respect their right to privacy by authorities, media, law enforcement, the judiciary, and the public to support their recovery. For child victims, justice must be swift and uncompromising, ensuring accountability for those responsible," Rana Flowers added. The UNICEF representative also stated that the agency remains steadfast in its commitment to child rights and protection and is ready to support the interim government led by Yunus in strengthening child protection systems and ensuring a safer Bangladesh for all children.