Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh jointly inaugurate key projects

By The Assam Tribune
X

Source: X 

Guwahati, Nov 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three development projects through a virtual ceremony. These projects include a crucial rail connection between Tripura's Nischintapur and Gangasagar in Bangladesh. Additionally, they inaugurated the 65-km Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line and Unit 2 of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Bangladesh's Rampal.

The 15-km Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link is expected to bolster cross-border trade and significantly shorten travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka.

Expressing his satisfaction, PM Modi stated, "It is a matter of joy that we have connected once again to celebrate the success of the India-Bangladesh cooperation," during a video-conference interaction with Sheikh Hasina. He further remarked, "The work we have accomplished together in the past nine years surpasses progress made in decades."





