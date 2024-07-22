President Joe Biden drops out of US Presidential election

Guwahati, July 22: In a surprising turn of events on Sunday, America’s President Joe Biden announced that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming presidential race. This decision has left room for speculation about the future of the Democratic Party. However, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new candidate.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this”, Biden posted on X.

President Biden, 81, announced during a press conference held at the White House on Sunday.

While addressing the press Biden said, “I have always believed that public service is a privilege and that it's time for others to have that opportunity”.

His decision comes after months of speculation regarding his health and political strategy, with recent polling suggesting a decline in approval ratings and mounting challenges within his party.

In response to President Biden's announcement, Republican leaders have begun to outline their own strategies for the upcoming election.



