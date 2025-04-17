Pressure on Yunus to restore democracy; BNP courts India ahead of possible polls

Guwahati, April 17: With possibility of elections in Bangladesh looming large, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is trying to get close to India. Meanwhile, the chief of the caretaker Government in Bangladesh, Md Yunus, is gradually losing his grip on the situation in the country.

Security sources told The Assam Tribune that Bangladesh Army is putting pressure on the caretaker Government to restore democracy by holding elections.

Army has told the caretaker Government that they would help in conducting the polls and return to the barracks after an elected Government is installed in the country. Under these circumstances, the caretaker Government may hold the polls as soon as there is some improvement in the situation.

Sources said that Md Yunus is gradually losing control of the situation. The law and order situation in the country is in a mess and the economy is in shambles. The major source of Bangladesh economy was the garment industry. But due to disturbance, more than 87 per cent of the investors in the garment industry have left the country. A few student leaders, who were members of the caretaker Government, have resigned from the Government to float a new party.

Sources pointed out that though the caretaker Government is trying to get closer to Pakistan and China, it would not help much.

Pakistan's own economy is in a bad shape and the country is moving around with a begging bowl and it is not in a position to support Bangladesh financially. China can help Bangladesh in infrastructure development but it would not go beyond a point as China cannot survive with-out the Indian market.

Replying to a question on whether Bangladesh can block the India-Bangladesh protocol route, sources said

that it would be suicidal for Bangladesh. If India stops supplies of essentials, Bangladesh would starve. However, India would not stop the supplies on its own as India would never want the com-mon people of Bangladesh to suffer because of the actions of a few persons.

On the possibility of ULFA (I) setting up bases in Bangladesh, sources said that it would be difficult for the out-fit. It is a fact that a few leaders of the militant outfit visited Bangladesh. But it will not be easy for the outfit to set up bases again in the country as the situation is not conducive for the same and there is possibility of elections in the near future.

Though Awami League is traditionally closer to India, in recent times, BNP has been making desperate attempts to come closer to India. "The BNP also knows that if it comes to power, it would not be able to sustain without the help of India," sources added.