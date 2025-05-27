Pointed out TRF's claims, Pak military's presence in terrorist's funeral: Shashi Tharoor in Guyana

Georgetown, May 27: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a delegation to Guyana for India's global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor and the fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, on Tuesday shared that he pointed out the claims of TRF, and the attendance of uniformed Pakistani military and police personnel at a terrorist's funeral.

In a post on X, Tharoor shared that when asked about Pakistan's complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, he said: "I pointed to the claims of The Resistance Front, a known frontal organ of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, and the attendance of uniformed Pakistani military and police personnel at a terrorist's funeral - with picture!"

He shared that a substantive and positive discussion followed on recent developments.

"Each of the MPs spoke in the legislative chamber of their views on the terrorism inflicted on India and our resolve to defend ourselves. We each signed the visitor's book before joining the Speaker for lunch," the leader said.

The delegation offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a park.

"The delegation offered pushparchana at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a prominent park in Georgetown. It was fitting to pay tribute to the apostle of peace — a reminder that India wants to focus peacefully on the well-being of its people but terror and conflict are being thrust on us by our neighbour. Spoke with members of the Indian community who welcomed us there," his post read.

"The MPs visited and paid tribute to the memorial statue depicting the SS Whitby, the first ship that transported indentured Indian labour to Guyana in 1838. The cruel practice of indentured servitude continued with fresh arrivals coming by ship till 1917. The death rate on the crossings was worse than that of slave ships. Yet the survivors and their descendants have built a nation and a thriving multicultural society. Pranaams to them," his post read.

On Monday, the delegation met the Guyanese President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who had hosted a dinner to celebrate friendship and shared aspirations between the two nations.

Tharoor, along with the all-party delegation, participated in the 59th Independence Day celebrations of Guyana in Berbice and conveyed its best wishes to the people of the South American nation.

"Attended the 59th Independence Day celebrations of Guyana last night at Berbice. A lovely event in an open field with enthusiastic public participation, cultural performances, a midnight flag-hoisting and fireworks. The Indian MPs were honoured to have their presence publicly acknowledged. (Last pic) President Irfan Ali greeted us after his address, in which he also announced that general elections would be held on September 1," his post read.

Tharoor also shared several pictures of the various events.

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, who is also part of the delegation, shared: "We had the honour of meeting H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of #Guyana, during the visit of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation. The evening concluded with a gracious dinner hosted in honour of the delegation - celebrating friendship and shared aspirations.@PMOIndia."

The delegation led by Tharoor includes Shambhavi Choudhary of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Sarfaraz Ahmad of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Milind Murli Deora of the Shiv Sena, as well as Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya of the Bharatiya Janata Party, GM Harish Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party, a National Democratic Alliance partner, and former Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

