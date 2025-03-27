PM Modi writes to Bangladesh’s interim chief, reaffirms commitment to stronger ties

Guwahati, Mar 27: Amidst strained India-Bangladesh relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Bangladesh’s interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties despite recent political upheavals.

In his letter, shared by Yunus on social media on Thursday, Modi highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations and the significance of the 1971 Liberation War in shaping their partnership.

“This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices that have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership. The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our people," he wrote.

Reiterating India’s focus on regional stability, Modi stressed the need for cooperation based on mutual trust and sensitivity to each other’s concerns.

“We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other’s interests and concerns,” he added.

India-Bangladesh relations have been under strain since the fall of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina.

A nationwide movement forced Hasina to flee to India, paving the way for an interim government led by Nobel laureate and economist Yunus.

Amid this transition, reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh have emerged, prompting India to voice its concerns to the new administration.

Both leaders are set to come face-to-face for the first time at the BIMSTEC summit in Thailand, scheduled for April 3 and 4, where regional cooperation and diplomatic engagements will take centre stage.