PM Modi urges Bangladesh's Yunus to avoid rhetoric, protect minorities

Bangkok, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised the issue of safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, during his meeting with Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, held on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since the ouster of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and formation of the interim government under the leadership of Yunus in the neighbouring country, last August.

Prime Minister Modi urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided, expressing his conviction that all issues of mutual interest between the two countries would continue to be addressed and resolved bilaterally through constructive discussions in the interest of the long standing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"Prime Minister also underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the government of Bangladesh would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating all cases of atrocities committed against them," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a media briefing held after the BIMSTEC Summit.

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He also underlined that India believes in a people-centric approach to the relationship and highlighted the cooperation between the two countries over a long period of time that has delivered tangible benefits to people of both countries.

"In this spirit, he once again underlined to Prof Yunus India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on spirit of pragmatism. Prime Minister also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided.

"On the border, strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossings, especially at night, is necessary for maintaining border security and stability. There are a number of mechanisms between the two countries and these mechanisms could meet as appropriate to review and take forward our ties," remarked Foreign Secretary Misri.

Discussions were also held on Dhaka's request of Hasina's extradition and holding elections in Bangladesh.

As PM Modi expressed his grave concern about attacks on minorities and hoped Bangladesh will act responsibly on the matter, he also shared his thoughts with Yunus on the matter of holding regular and inclusive elections which are important for any democracy and will ensure a stable Bangladesh in future.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh took over as the next Chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Founded on June 6, 1997, the regional grouping has grown from its original four member states -- Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand -- to include Myanmar, Bhutan, and Nepal supporting regional collaboration on a variety of issues, including healthcare.

"The PM congratulated Bangladesh on assuming the Chair of BIMSTEC and looked forward to the forum further advancing regional cooperation under the leadership of Bangladesh. The leaders also issued views on other issues and agreed to enhance consultations and cooperation to advance regional integration, including under the BIMSTEC framework," said Misri.

Meanwhile, Chief Advisor's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told Bangladeshi media that Yunus presented a photograph to Prime Minister Modi during their bilateral meeting which was about PM Modi presenting a gold medal to Yunus at the 102nd Indian Science Congress that took place in Mumbai on January 3, 2015.

"All issues of mutual interests were discussed. The meeting was very constructive, productive and fruitful," Alam said.





By

IANS