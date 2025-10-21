PM Modi thanks Netanyahu for Diwali wishes, hopes India-Israel ties flourish

New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, for the Diwali greetings and hoped that the strategic partnership between the two nations continues to flourish in the years to come.

PM Modi also extended heartfelt wishes to Netanyahu on his birthday, wishing him good health and success.

"Thank you, my dear friend, for your warm Diwali greetings. ​I also extend my heartiest wishes on your birthday. Wishing you good health and success. ​May India-Israel Strategic Partnership continue to flourish in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi's statement comes after Netanyahu extended greetings to people of India on the occasion of Diwali. He wished that Diwali brings hope, peace and prosperity for India.

In a post on X, Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "PM Netanyahu: Wishing my friend Narendra Modi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace and prosperity to your great nation. Israel and India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future."

On Monday, Israel Embassy in India wished people of India on Diwali. In the video shared on X, Israeli Embassy officials went for Diwali shopping and were seen buying flowers and lamps. The officials also made rangoli in the embassy.

"This Diwali, our diplomats went Diya and Decor shopping! May our homes be filled with love and light, today and everyday! Happy Diwali," the Israeli Embassy stated in a post on X.

Replying to the post, Israel Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir stated that he had an amazing time celebrating Diwali, which included delicious food and sweets, dance and laughter.

"Had an amazing time celebrating #Diwali last week. It was a joy to reconnect with dear friends, make new ones, and experience the warmth and spirit of this beautiful celebration. From delicious sweets and incredible food, to vibrant lights, energetic dance, and endless laughter, every moment was a celebration of friendship and unity. Thank you, India, for sharing your light with us. Shubh Diwali!" Nir posted.

