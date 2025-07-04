PM Modi presents Ram Mandir replica, holy water from Saryu river to Trinidad & Tobago PM

Port of Spain, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, along with holy water from the Saryu river and the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj during a dinner hosted by Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar underscoring the enduring cultural and spiritual ties between India and the Caribbean nation.

“At the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, I presented a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and holy water from the Saryu river as well as from the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj. They symbolise the deep cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Trinidad & Tobago,” PM Modi posted on X.

“The dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had food served on a Sohari leaf, which is of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad & Tobago, especially those with Indian roots. Here, food is often served on this leaf during festivals and other special programmes,” the Prime Minister said in another post

At the dinner in Port of Spain, PM Modi met Rana Mohip, who had sung ‘Vaishnava Jana To’ when India marked the 150th Jayanti of Mahatma Gandhi a few years ago, appreciating his passion towards Indian music and culture.

PM Modi, earlier on Thursday, shared glimpses of the cultural and historical ties between Trinidad and Tobago and India upon his landmark two-day visit to the Caribbean nation.

“A cultural connect like no other! Very happy to have witnessed a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance in Port of Spain. The connect between Trinidad & Tobago and India, especially parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is noteworthy,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was also given a ceremonial welcome with people enthusiastically dancing to the beat of drums and showcasing traditional music and performances that reflected a blend of local and Indian culture.

This is the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to the Caribbean region in 8 months; previously, the PM visited Guyana in November 2024. It shows the immense importance that India accords to the Caribbean countries and reflects India’s growing partnership with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

--IANS



