PM Modi, LoP Gandhi greet new Pope on election as new leader of Christian world

New Delhi, May 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted new Pope Robert Francis Prevost on being elected as the global head of the Catholic Church and spiritual leader of the Christian community around the world, hoping his leadership will promote harmony and peace.

In a message to the new Pope, who will take the pontifical name of Leo XIV, PM Modi said in a post on X, “I convey sincere felicitations and best wishes from the people of India to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.”

The PM also reiterated India’s commitment to peace and wrote, “His leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service. India remains committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further our shared values.”

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes to the new Pope, the first to be born in the United States.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV. May his leadership foster peace, compassion, and service to humanity. My best wishes to the global Catholic community on this joyous occasion,” said LoP Gandhi in a post on social media platform X.

American prelate Robert Francis Prevost was elected the new Pope on Thursday and addressing the cheering crowd in Italian, the new Pope said: "Peace be with all of you."

The Chicago-born Prevost, 69, a member of the Augustinian order and who had served extensively in Peru, was Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America since 2023. He was appointed to the posts by Pope Francis, who elevated him as a Cardinal.

Significantly, he is the second successive Pope from the Americas after the Argentinian-born Pope Francis.

There was an eager wait to find who the new Pope would be, as trademark white smoke billowed out of the chimney high above St Peter's Square in the evening to signify the conclave of the Cardinals had selected the successor to Pope Francis, who passed away last month.

Joy erupted among the clergy and laity awaiting a decision, and all eyes were on the balcony, awaiting the first appearance of the new head of the Roman Catholic Church who is equally revered by the global Christian community across all denominations.

"Brothers and sisters dearest, this is the first greeting of Christ resurrected. I would like to offer a greeting of peace to reach your families, all of you, wherever you are. May peace be with you," he said, the BBC reported.

The 133 cardinals making up this conclave, taking place in the Sistine Chapel, had reassembled after a lunch break following Thursday morning's inconclusive ballots.

A new Pope requires a two-thirds majority - which translates to 89 votes in this conclave. The average length of time for the last few conclaves was three days and seven ballots, as per the BBC.



