PM Modi in Italy for G7 meet, to hold bilaterals with world leaders on sidelines

Brindisi/New Delhi, June 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in southern Italy's Apulia region to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit's Outreach Session on Friday. During the day long visit, he will also hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders. "Landed in Italy to take part in the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi has arrived at Brindisi Airport in Italy to participate in the G7 Summit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a video message from the airport. The MEA spokesperson said the agenda of the visit includes participation in the outreach session and, on the sidelines, several bilateral meetings with world leaders are also lined up.

Sources said that the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before leaving for the outreach session which majorly focuses on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean.



Later, he is expected to hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. While there is a chance of them meeting informally during the official photo-op, there is no scheduled bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday told reporters en route to Brindisi that US President Joe Biden and PM Modi will have an "opportunity to encounter one another" during the G7 session.



"President Biden actually spoke with Prime Minister Modi over the phone while we were in Paris to congratulate him on the election outcome and on being named Prime Minister for a third term," said Sullivan. "He expects to see Prime Minister Modi here. It's up to the Indians to formally confirm his attendance, but we expect that the two of them will have the opportunity to encounter one another. What the nature of that encounter will be is still fluid because so much of the schedule is fluid," the US NSA added.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first overseas visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term, and his fifth consecutive participation in the Summit. It will be for the 11th time that India will be taking part in the G7 Summit.