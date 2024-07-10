PM Modi honoured with Russia’s highest civilian award Order of St Andrew the Apostle

Guwahati, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russia's highest civilian honour, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, for strengthening India-Russia relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred the award on PM Modi during a special ceremony at St Andrew Hall in Kremlin for his contribution towards fostering India-Russia ties.

Upon receiving the award, PM Modi extended his heartfelt gratitude to President Putin for honouring him with Russia's highest civilian honour.

While expressing gratitude to President Putin for honouring him with Russia’s highest civilian award, Modi dedicated it to the people of India and the traditional bonds of friendship between India and Russia. “This honour is not just mine, this is the honour of 140 crore Indians,” he said, adding that the recognition highlights the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between the two nations.

This prestigious award is given to deserving public servants, politicians, and other Russian citizens in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the nation’s wealth, power and glory. It can also be given to foreign leaders of governments in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the Russian Federation.

