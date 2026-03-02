PM Modi flags civilian safety in call with Netanyahu as West Asia heats up

New Delhi, Mar 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia and conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments.

During the telephonic conversation, Modi stressed that the safety of civilians must remain a priority and reiterated India’s call for an early cessation of hostilities.

“Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities,” Modi said in a post on social media.

Earlier on Sunday night, the Prime Minister also spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and strongly condemned the attacks on the Gulf nation. Modi expressed solidarity with the UAE during what he described as difficult times.

According to UAE authorities, an Indian national was among 58 people who sustained minor injuries in Iranian military strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed it is aware of the injury and is in contact with hospital authorities. “The Indian national is out of danger. We are rendering all possible assistance,” the mission said in a social media statement.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said three people were killed and 58 others sustained minor injuries in the attacks.

The deceased included Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh nationals, while the injured comprised Emirati and foreign nationals, including Indians.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact location within the UAE where the Indian national was injured.

The UAE defence ministry further stated that its military had responded to 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 drones fired by Iran since the start of the offensive.

“A total of 541 Iranian drones were detected, of which 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell within the country, causing material damage,” it said.

Iran launched the strikes after the United States and Israel carried out attacks on Iranian targets on Saturday, escalating tensions across the region.

