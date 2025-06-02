PM Modi expresses deep appreciation to Paraguay for strongly condemning Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, June 2: As he held wide-ranging bilateral talks with the President of Paraguay Santiago Pena Palacios at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep appreciation to the South American nation for its strong condemnation of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

"This visit comes soon after the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep appreciation to Paraguay for its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, as well as for the sincere condolences and solidarity expressed with the people and the Government of India. Both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations. On behalf of the Paraguayan people, President Pena expressed his deep solidarity with the victims and families of the terrorist attack," P Kumaran, Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said after the conclusion of delegation-level talks.

According to the MEA, the two leaders held a comprehensive discussion on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, health and pharmaceuticals, defence and security, infrastructure, mining among others.

The President of Paraguay is on a State Visit to India from June 2-4 which is his first visit to the country and only the second by a President of Paraguay to India. The last visit was in 2012 by the 10th President of Paraguay. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, members of Parliament, Governor of a province, and senior officials.

India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations in September 1961 and have since enjoyed warm and friendly ties. The bilateral relationship has steadily expanded with growing cooperation in sectors such as trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, and information technology. Paraguay is an emerging trade partner for India in the Latin American region.

"Your visit is truly historic; marking the second time a President of Paraguay has visited India. I am pleased that you are accompanied by senior ministers and a strong delegation. You are visiting not just Delhi but also Mumbai, which shows your commitment to building stronger ties between the two countries. I believe that by working together, we can create a path to shared growth and prosperity," PM Modi said in his opening statement during the delegation-level talks.

PM Modi mentioned that India and Paraguay are integral parts of the Global South having similar hopes, aspirations and challenges.

"We see new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as digital technology, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, healthcare, defence, railways, space, and overall economic partnership. We have a Preferential Trade Agreement with MERCOSUR. We can work together to further expand it. India and Paraguay stand united in the fight against terrorism. There is immense possibility of cooperation to fight against shared challenges such as cybercrime, organized crime, and drug trafficking," he said.

President Pena, who arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day, was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon landing at the Air Force Station in Palam.

Before his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, President Pena met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss avenues of bilateral cooperation.

"Pleased to call on President Santiago Pena of Paraguay at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his positive sentiments and guidance for enhancing India–Paraguay cooperation in many domains. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi today will open new avenues for India's engagement with Paraguay and the South America region," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

The Paraguayan President also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat following his engagements at Hyderabad House. He is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu in the evening, who will also host a banquet in his honour.

The MEA highlighted Paraguay's strategic importance as a trading partner in Latin America. Indian companies in the automobile and pharmaceutical sectors have already established a presence in Paraguay, while Paraguayan companies, largely through joint ventures, operate in India, contributing to robust economic ties.

During his visit to Mumbai on Tuesday, President Pena will engage with state political leaders, industry stakeholders, startups, innovators, and technology experts, reflecting an emphasis on economic and technological collaboration.

