PM Modi appreciates Guyana President's support for 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative

New Delhi, Nov 25: In a reaction to Guyana's President Irfan Ali's remarks in support of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (A Tree for Mother)' initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remarked that his support would always be cherished. PM Modi wrote in a post on X, "Your support will always be cherished. I talked about it during my Mann Ki Baat programme. Also appreciated the Indian community in Guyana in the same episode. "

Sharing an instance from his recent visit to Guyana, PM Modi on Sunday in the Mann Ki Baat programme, noted that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign is spreading to other countries as well. He noted that Guyana's President Irfan Ali and his family also participated in the campaign. Guyana's President Irfan Ali wrote about the initiative in a post on X, "It was an honour to support the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship during my friend Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Guyana.

During the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, PM Modi remarked "I now want to share with you one such achievement of the country which will make you happy and proud, and if you have not done it, you will probably regret it." "A few months ago, we started the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. People from all over the country participated in this campaign with great enthusiasm. I am very happy to tell you that this campaign has crossed the important milestone of planting 100 crore trees. 100 crore trees, that too, in just five months," he added.

He credited this remarkable achievement to the tireless efforts of citizens and revealed that the campaign is now spreading to other countries.