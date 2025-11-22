Piyush Goyal’s Israel visit boosts ties in innovation, mobility, finance and agritech

New Delhi, Nov 22: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal strengthened India’s partnership with Israel during a series of engagements on November 20–21, the government said on Saturday.

His meetings focused on expanding cooperation in agriculture, technology, innovation, trade and investment -- reflecting the growing strategic alignment between the two nations.

During his meeting with Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Avi Dichter, Goyal discussed ways to deepen agricultural collaboration.

Minister Dichter briefed him on Israel’s long-term food-security roadmap, advanced seed-improvement programmes and the country’s global leadership in water-reuse technologies.

Goyal noted that such expertise holds strong relevance for India’s agricultural priorities.

He also visited the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, where he was introduced to Israel’s renowned innovation ecosystem.

He viewed breakthroughs such as drip irrigation systems, medical stent technologies, the Iron Dome system and new immersive virtual-reality solutions.

Goyal described the Centre as an inspiring space that showcases Israel’s journey of creativity and social impact.

In another engagement, the Minister experienced an autonomous-drive demonstration by Mobileye, reflecting Israel’s progress in next-generation mobility solutions.

He also visited Kibbutz Ramat Rachel to understand its cooperative lifestyle, sustainable farming practices and community-driven model of development.

Goyal began his official visit on November 20 with a meeting with Israel’s Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat.

Both leaders reviewed the current trade relationship and discussed new opportunities for collaboration.

This was followed by the India–Israel Business Forum, which brought together senior industry leaders from both countries for technical sessions and B2B interactions.

Addressing the forum, Goyal highlighted the trust-based foundation of India–Israel ties and pointed to major opportunities in fintech, agritech, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, pharmaceuticals, space and defence.

The Minister also met Israel’s Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, to explore ways to strengthen investment flows, financial-technology cooperation and regulatory coordination between the two countries.

As part of his industry engagements, Goyal interacted with top Israeli companies including Check Point, IDE Technologies, NTA and Netafim.

Discussions covered cybersecurity, water and sewage management, urban mobility solutions and advanced irrigation systems -- areas that closely match India’s development goals.

A key highlight of the visit was the signing of the Terms of Reference for the India–Israel Free Trade Agreement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to moving negotiations forward in a constructive and balanced manner to boost trade and investment.

Goyal also engaged with Israeli media, met members of the diamond community -- an important pillar of bilateral trade -- and later participated in the India–Israel CEOs Forum with Minister Barkat.

He underlined the strength and growing potential of the economic partnership between the two countries.

--IANS