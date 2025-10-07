Piyush Goyal in Qatar urges to unlock full potential of Make in India, Startup India

New Delhi, Oct 7: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday urged Indian businesses to fully utilise the opportunities offered by the government’s flagship initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’ to strengthen economic relations between India and Qatar.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said he had a “fruitful interaction” with the Indian business delegation in Doha.

He encouraged them to unlock the full potential of India-Qatar economic ties by leveraging transformative programmes that promote innovation, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship.

He added that such efforts would help foster shared prosperity between the two nations.

Goyal also addressed an Indian community event in Doha, where he praised the contribution of the Indian diaspora in enhancing bilateral relations.

He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-reliant and prosperous India as a key part of the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

He urged the community to explore new opportunities for collaboration and to further strengthen business and cultural connections between India and Qatar.

During his visit, the Minister also launched India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at Lulu Hypermarket in Doha.

Calling it a “game-changer” for digital connectivity and ease of payments, Goyal said the initiative reflects India’s commitment to promoting cross-border commerce and advancing the ‘Digital India’ mission.

He noted that UPI will now be operational at Qatar National Bank point-of-sale terminals across major markets in the country, helping Indian travellers and boosting trade and tourism between India and Qatar.

--IANS