Pilot killed in Polish military aircraft crash

Warsaw, July 13: A pilot was killed as a Polish military aircraft crashed in an airshow rehearsal in Gdynia, northern Poland, the media reported.



The crashed plane, the M-346 Master, known as Bielik in the Polish military, is an Italian, two-seat, twin engine aircraft designed for advanced flight training, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.



On board the plane was one of the two most experienced pilots of this kind of plane in Poland, according to reports.