Perpetrator arrested after hostage-taking in Germany

Frankfurt, March 11: The German Police have freed the hostages who were held for over four hours and arrested the perpetrator in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, local police authorities have said.

The suspected perpetrator had taken several people hostage in a pharmacy at around 4:30 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported, citing German news agency dpa.

A subsequent operation lasted several hours before police entered the pharmacy at around 9:10 p.m. and arrested a suspect, said Karlsruhe's police.

The building is currently being searched, and no injuries has been reported, according to preliminary findings.