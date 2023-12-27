‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-Kyun found dead inside car in Seoul

Guwahati, Dec 27: South Korean actor Lee Sun-Kyun, popularly known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead inside a car on Wednesday.

According to reports, Lee (48) was found dead in a car in central Seoul Park after his wife reported to police that he had left home, adding that she reportedly found what appeared to be a suicide note.

It may be mentioned that Lee had been under a police probe over the alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

In late October this year, before entering an Inchean police station to meet with investigators, Lee had told reporters, “I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involve in such an unpleasant incident. I feel sorry for my family which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment.”