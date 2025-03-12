Pakistan train siege: 155 hostages freed, 27 assailants killed; operation ongoing

Karachi, Islamabad, Mar 12: Pakistan’s security forces have rescued 155 hostages and killed 27 militants as the train siege in Balochistan province stretched into its second day, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The operation remains ongoing as authorities work to secure the remaining passengers.

The crisis unfolded on Tuesday when suspected Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants ambushed the Jaffar Express, a passenger train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar.

The attack occurred between Gudalaar and Piru Koneri inside a tunnel, where the assailants derailed the train and seized control of it.

According to reports, the BLA claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that 30 security personnel were killed and 214 passengers, including active-duty military personnel, were taken hostage.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind earlier confirmed the successful rescue of 80 passengers, including 43 men, 26 women, and 11 children, from one of the train’s coaches.

Security operations intensified overnight, leading to the release of more hostages and the elimination of several militants.

A Pakistan-based news website reported that the attack began when a portion of the railway track was blown up, forcing the train to a halt.

The assailants then fired on the engine, injuring the train driver. Security forces on board engaged the attackers in a gunfight before the militants seized control of the train inside the tunnel.

The BLA, a banned outfit in Pakistan, the UK, and the US, issued a warning that any military operation would result in the execution of hostages.

Official casualty figures remain unclear, but sources indicate that several passengers and the train driver sustained injuries.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as security forces continue their operation to bring the crisis under control.

