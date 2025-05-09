Pakistan denies involvement in drone strikes, calls Indian allegations 'baseless'

Guwahati, May 9: Pakistan has firmly denied allegations reported by sections of the Indian media claiming that it launched drone and missile strikes targeting multiple locations across India, including military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur.

Terming the accusations as "baseless and irresponsible," Pakistan's foreign office issued a late-night statement asserting that such claims are part of a “reckless propaganda campaign.”

The statement came after Indian defence officials reported that Pakistani-origin drones and missiles attempted to target key military sites along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. According to Indian military sources, air defence systems successfully intercepted the threats directed at Jammu's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, in addition to other sensitive areas.

Rejecting these assertions, Pakistan's Foreign Office stated, “The government of Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and politically motivated allegations propagated by the Indian media.” It further described the reports as an attempt to create a pretext for escalation and destabilise the region.

“These allegations are rejected in the strongest possible terms,” the statement emphasised, adding that this pattern of accusation without investigation is harmful to regional stability and peace.

Pakistan also called on the international community to take serious note of what it described as “dangerous behaviour,” urging India to exercise restraint and responsibility.

While reaffirming its commitment to peace, the Foreign Office warned that any action based on false narratives would be met with full resolve to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Tensions have risen between the two neighbours following the killing of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam earlier this week. In response, Indian armed forces reportedly carried out missile strikes on terror targets, including one in Bahawalpur, known to be associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group.