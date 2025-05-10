Pakistan defence minister rules out nuclear option ‘for now’

Lahore, May 10: Amid intensifying tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that the use of nuclear weapons is "not on the cards right now," even as military confrontations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours reach alarming levels.

Asif acknowledged the seriousness of the ongoing escalation but said, "At the moment the nuclear option is not on the cards. However, if the situation comes up, the 'watchers' will be affected as well." He issued a stark warning that if hostilities continue, the resulting destruction may not be limited to the region alone. "I am telling the world that this is not going to be confined to the region only, it could be much wider," he cautioned, adding that Pakistan's strategic choices are narrowing due to India's actions.

Despite these ominous remarks, Asif confirmed that no meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA)—the body that governs Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal—has been convened so far, suggesting that nuclear deployment is not being actively considered at the moment.

The current spike in hostility began when the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday. The strikes were a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which Indian intelligence agencies linked to cross-border militants.

In retaliation, Pakistan reportedly launched a series of drone attacks over the last two nights, targeting 26 locations across India, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. According to India’s Ministry of Defence, all attempts to strike vital infrastructure—including airports and military air bases—were successfully intercepted and neutralized.

However, tensions flared further early Saturday when Pakistan claimed that three of its air bases had come under attack by Indian missiles and drones. Indian authorities have yet to confirm or comment on this claim.

With both nations ramping up military posturing and diplomatic messaging, the international community is increasingly concerned about the potential for a broader conflict. The volatile situation remains fluid, with strategic restraint now crucial in avoiding a full-blown crisis.

- PTI