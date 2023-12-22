Pakistan committed to ensuring rights of minorities: President

Islamabad, Dec 22: Pakistani President Arif Alvi has said that his country is fully committed to ensuring the rights and welfare of minorities living in the South Asian country.

"It is our duty to safeguard the basic rights of all religious minorities...all the rights of minorities would be completely protected at all costs," Alvi added on Thursday while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the celebrations of Christmas.

He said that the country is devoted to ensuring peace, tranquility and equal rights to all citizens of the country irrespective of caste, creed and religion, adding that the incumbent government has been making strenuous efforts in this regard, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Pakistan, all communities are enjoying equal rights and living with peace, which is a "beautiful banquet" of interfaith harmony and unity, Alvi added.

Appreciating the role of minorities in the social and economic uplift of Pakistan, the President said that all religious minorities have been playing a major role in the country's progress and prosperity.