Pak authorities clueless as deadline for mass deportation of Afghan refugees approaches

Islamabad, March 21: The Pakistan government has not set any guidelines as the deadline for the mass repatriation of Afghan refugees from the country is just ten days away, leaving relevant departments clueless. The Afghan Commissionerate in Pakistan which is responsible for Afghan refugees under the federal administration has reportedly not received any official instructions from the government, according to media reports. Pakistan’s government has not issued any directives to the concerned authorities regarding the repatriation of refugees, causing confusion among them, the country's leading daily, The Express Tribune, reported on Friday.

Pakistan has set a March 31 deadline for the deportation of all Afghan refugees. However, some Afghans are hoping for an extension of the deadline. As relations with Afghanistan reached an all-time low, Pakistan's Foreign Office confirmed the deadline is still in place. Meanwhile earlier this week Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called for the gradual repatriation of Afghan refugees. Addressing an iftar gathering for diplomats in Kabul at which Pakistani Charged’ Affaires Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was present, he stated that over the past four decades, millions of Afghans have migrated to different countries, including Pakistan and Iran.

“Refugees should be respected and their return should be gradual and dignified, and there are some problems that make it difficult to prepare for the arrival of refugees all at once. Pakistan’s leading newspaper Dawn reported quoting Muttaqi. Recently, the US-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch slammed Pakistan for the forced deportation of Afghan refugees. “Pakistani officials should immediately stop coercing Afghans to return home and allow those facing expulsion to seek protection,” said Elaine Pearson Asia Director at Human Rights Watch.

According to the rights watchdog, Pakistani police have raided houses, beaten and arbitrarily detained people, and confiscated their refugee documents, including residence permits. They have also demanded bribes to allow Afghans to remain in Pakistan. The United Nations has reported that most Afghans who have returned to Afghanistan have cited fear of detention by Pakistani authorities as the reason they left. Masood Rahmati, an Afghan journalist, said that even Afghans who are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) or who had valid residence cards were not safe in Pakistan.

Several reports revealed that Afghan refugees are facing massive harassment and abuse in Pakistan. Asking various human rights organisations to take action on their behalf, the Afghan refugees stated that despite holding valid legal documents, they are facing the threat of illegal detention, deportation, and discrimination.